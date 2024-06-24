QSRMAX - MARINE CORPS LAUNCHES BARRACKS DIGITAL MAINTENANCE REQUEST SYSTEM SERVICE-WIDE

An animation announcing the implementation of QSRMax, the Marine Corps' main effort to upgrade its maintenance request system from analog to digital, released on June 25, 2024. QSRMax empowers Marines to submit maintenance requests online using their preferred device and allows them to track the status of their request in real-time. (U.S. Marine Corps animation by Sgt. James Stanfield)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2024 10:38
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|928686
|VIRIN:
|240625-M-BD822-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110405596
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
