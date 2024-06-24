QSRMAX - MARINE CORPS LAUNCHES BARRACKS DIGITAL MAINTENANCE REQUEST SYSTEM SERVICE-WIDE

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



An animation announcing the implementation of QSRMax, the Marine Corps' main effort to upgrade its maintenance request system from analog to digital, released on June 25, 2024. QSRMax empowers Marines to submit maintenance requests online using their preferred device and allows them to track the status of their request in real-time. (U.S. Marine Corps animation by Sgt. James Stanfield)