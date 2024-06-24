Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    QSRMAX - MARINE CORPS LAUNCHES BARRACKS DIGITAL MAINTENANCE REQUEST SYSTEM SERVICE-WIDE

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2024

    Video by Sgt. James Stanfield  

    Communication Directorate             

    An animation announcing the implementation of QSRMax, the Marine Corps' main effort to upgrade its maintenance request system from analog to digital, released on June 25, 2024. QSRMax empowers Marines to submit maintenance requests online using their preferred device and allows them to track the status of their request in real-time. (U.S. Marine Corps animation by Sgt. James Stanfield)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2024
    Date Posted: 06.25.2024 10:38
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 928686
    VIRIN: 240625-M-BD822-1001
    Filename: DOD_110405596
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Quality of Life
    Modernization
    QSRMax
    Barracks2030

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT