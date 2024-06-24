3rd Special Forces Group- Flintlock 24

Members from 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) work with Norwegian Special Forces and Royal Moroccan Armed Forces in a series of training exercise during Flintlock 24 at Daboya, Ghana, May 13-24, 2024. Exercise Flintlock is U.S. Africa Command's premier and largest annual special operations exercise that strengthens key partner nations throughout Africa, in partnership with other international special operations forces. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Kevin Brown)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2024 10:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|928683
|VIRIN:
|240516-Z-OV580-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_110405555
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|DABOYA, GH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Flintlock
