Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LCDR Jordan Riggs Kansas City Royals Shout-out

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAPLES, ITALY

    06.25.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Haydn Smith 

    Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central

    Lt. Cmdr. Jordan Riggs, assigned to Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central, gives a shout-out to his favorite team, the Kansas City Royals, for Independence Day. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Haydn N. Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2024
    Date Posted: 06.25.2024 04:31
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 928674
    VIRIN: 240625-N-HS181-1001
    Filename: DOD_110405386
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Hometown: WICHITA, KANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LCDR Jordan Riggs Kansas City Royals Shout-out, by PO1 Haydn Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    wichita
    kansas city
    Independence Day
    royals
    MLBRoyals

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT