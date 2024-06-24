U.S. Navy volunteers commemorate Battle of Okinawa at Peace Memorial Park candle lighting

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/928658" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Sailors and civilians from Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa and tenant commands participate in a candle lighting event in collaboration with Japanese volunteers at the Okinawa Prefectural Peace Memorial Museum in Itoman, Okinawa, Japan, June 22, 2024. The candle lighting was held on the eve of Okinawa Memorial Day, a prefectural holiday honoring those who passed away during the Battle of Okinawa. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jason Isaacs)