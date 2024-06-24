Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy volunteers commemorate Battle of Okinawa at Peace Memorial Park candle lighting

    JAPAN

    06.22.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jason Isaacs 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Sailors and civilians from Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa and tenant commands participate in a candle lighting event in collaboration with Japanese volunteers at the Okinawa Prefectural Peace Memorial Museum in Itoman, Okinawa, Japan, June 22, 2024. The candle lighting was held on the eve of Okinawa Memorial Day, a prefectural holiday honoring those who passed away during the Battle of Okinawa. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jason Isaacs)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 22:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 928658
    VIRIN: 240622-N-CZ893-1001
    Filename: DOD_110404873
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Okinawa
    WWII
    U.S. Navy
    Battle of Okinawa
    CFAO

