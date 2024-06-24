U.S. Sailors and civilians from Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa and tenant commands participate in a candle lighting event in collaboration with Japanese volunteers at the Okinawa Prefectural Peace Memorial Museum in Itoman, Okinawa, Japan, June 22, 2024. The candle lighting was held on the eve of Okinawa Memorial Day, a prefectural holiday honoring those who passed away during the Battle of Okinawa. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jason Isaacs)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2024 22:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|928658
|VIRIN:
|240622-N-CZ893-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110404873
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Navy volunteers commemorate Battle of Okinawa at Peace Memorial Park candle lighting, by PO1 Jason Isaacs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT