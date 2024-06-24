Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MIS-PACUP-DFAC opening ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AOMORI, JAPAN

    02.06.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate 

    AFN Misawa

    The Grissom Dining Facility hosts a grand reopening ceremony on Misawa Air Base, Japan, February 6, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 22:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 928657
    VIRIN: 240206-F-PV484-7962
    Filename: DOD_110404872
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: AOMORI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MIS-PACUP-DFAC opening ceremony, by SSgt Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    misawa air base
    misawa
    dfac
    airme

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT