Commander Navy Region Japan (CNRJ) Fire & Emergency Services White Beach, Okinawa hosted an extraction demonstration along side Uruma Fire Department June 2, 2024, at White Beach, Okinawa, Japan. The event allowed for the two departments to learn and train together strengthening readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Logan Mason)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2024 22:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|928649
|VIRIN:
|240602-M-YD775-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110404777
|Length:
|00:03:35
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, White Beach Fire Demonstration, by LCpl Logan Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT