    Mother's Day

    AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.08.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate 

    AFN Misawa

    Mothers across Misawa Air Base share their stories and experiences with motherhood on Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 6, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 21:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 928648
    VIRIN: 240508-F-PV484-5327
    Filename: DOD_110404762
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: AOMORI, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mother's Day, by SSgt Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    mother's day

