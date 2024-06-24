Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MIS-PACUP-Security Forces downed pilot exercise

    AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.21.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate 

    AFN Misawa

    Airmen from the 35th Security Forces Squadron take part in an exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 21, 2024. For the exercise scenario, there was a simulated downed F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot the Defenders were tasked to rescue and get to safety. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)

    Date Taken: 03.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 21:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 928646
    VIRIN: 240321-F-PV484-4243
    Filename: DOD_110404759
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: AOMORI, JP

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    airmen
    security forces
    exercise

