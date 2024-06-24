Airmen from the 35th Security Forces Squadron take part in an exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 21, 2024. For the exercise scenario, there was a simulated downed F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot the Defenders were tasked to rescue and get to safety. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)
|03.21.2024
|06.24.2024 21:56
|Newscasts
|928646
|240321-F-PV484-4243
|DOD_110404759
|00:01:00
|AOMORI, JP
|0
|0
This work, MIS-PACUP-Security Forces downed pilot exercise, by SSgt Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
