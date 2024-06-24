MIS-PACUP-AAPI Heritage Month opening ceremony

Misawa's Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage committee hosts an opening ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 6, 2024. Asian American Islander Heritage Month celebrates any person with origins in East and Southeast Asia, Indian subcontinent or the Pacific Islands. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2024 21:55
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|928644
|VIRIN:
|240506-F-PV484-7901
|Filename:
|DOD_110404753
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
