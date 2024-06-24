Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MIS-PACUP-AAPI Heritage Month opening ceremony

    AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.06.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate 

    AFN Misawa

    Misawa's Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage committee hosts an opening ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 6, 2024. Asian American Islander Heritage Month celebrates any person with origins in East and Southeast Asia, Indian subcontinent or the Pacific Islands. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 21:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: AOMORI, JP

    TAGS

    opening ceremony
    misawa
    AAPI
    asian american pacific islander month

