    Asian American Pacific Island Heritage Month

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.25.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Logan Mason 

    AFN Okinawa

    Kadena Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage hosted a celebration event at Bob Hope Elementary May 25th, 2024, on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan. The event showcased different cultures from around the pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Logan Mason)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 22:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 928643
    VIRIN: 240525-M-YD775-1001
    Filename: DOD_110404752
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Asian American Pacific Island Heritage Month, by LCpl Logan Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    aapih Okinawa Japan

