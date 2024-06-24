Kadena Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage hosted a celebration event at Bob Hope Elementary May 25th, 2024, on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan. The event showcased different cultures from around the pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Logan Mason)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2024 22:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|928643
|VIRIN:
|240525-M-YD775-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110404752
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Asian American Pacific Island Heritage Month, by LCpl Logan Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
