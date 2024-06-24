Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MIS-PACUP-MAAPI dorm feed

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.13.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate 

    AFN Misawa

    Misawa's Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage committee hosts a dorm feed at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 13, 2024. The event gave dorm Airmen and Sailors the opportunity to learn about various Asian and Pacific Islander heritage while eating cultural cuisines. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 21:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 928641
    VIRIN: 240513-F-PV484-3738
    Filename: DOD_110404749
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: AOMORI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MIS-PACUP-MAAPI dorm feed, by SSgt Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Misawa
    AAPI
    Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT