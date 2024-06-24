Misawa's Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage committee hosts a dorm feed at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 13, 2024. The event gave dorm Airmen and Sailors the opportunity to learn about various Asian and Pacific Islander heritage while eating cultural cuisines. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2024 21:55
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|928641
|VIRIN:
|240513-F-PV484-3738
|Filename:
|DOD_110404749
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MIS-PACUP-MAAPI dorm feed, by SSgt Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT