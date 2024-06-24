Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sights and Sounds - Oirase Statue of Liberty

    JAPAN

    06.02.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig 

    AFN Misawa

    The Momoish-Machi, or the model of the Statue of Liberty located in Oirase, Japan is exactly 1/4 the size of the original located in New York City. The city of Oirase built the model because both cities are located on the same exact latitude line of 40.40 N.

    Date Taken: 06.02.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 21:15
    Category: Package
    Location: JP

    Japan
    Statue of Liberty
    AFN Misawa
    Oirase
    Sights and Sounds
    Momoishi-Machi

