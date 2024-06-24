The Momoish-Machi, or the model of the Statue of Liberty located in Oirase, Japan is exactly 1/4 the size of the original located in New York City. The city of Oirase built the model because both cities are located on the same exact latitude line of 40.40 N.
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2024 21:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|928634
|VIRIN:
|240602-F-EU981-5291
|Filename:
|DOD_110404680
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sights and Sounds - Oirase Statue of Liberty, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
