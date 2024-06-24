Sights and Sounds - Oirase Statue of Liberty

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Momoish-Machi, or the model of the Statue of Liberty located in Oirase, Japan is exactly 1/4 the size of the original located in New York City. The city of Oirase built the model because both cities are located on the same exact latitude line of 40.40 N.