    LGBTQ+ Pride Month Mentoring Panel

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2024

    The Air Force Materiel Command hosted a virtual Cross-Cultural Mentoring Panel in conjunction with Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer Plus (LGBTQ+) Pride Month, June 19.

    Date Taken: 06.24.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 16:35
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 928618
    VIRIN: 240624-F-XX999-1001
    Filename: DOD_110404239
    Length: 00:59:58
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US

    Pride Month
    AFMC Mentoring
    AFMC Mentor

