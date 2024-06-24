Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Detachment 6 provides quality installations, emergency services and financial management oversight required to enable Air Force Materiel Command to support and sustain expeditionary capabilities to warfighters across the globe.
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2024 16:12
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|928609
|VIRIN:
|240624-F-F3406-1006
|Filename:
|DOD_110404101
|Length:
|00:03:27
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFIMSC Detachment 6, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT