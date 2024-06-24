Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFIMSC Detachment 9

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Detachment 9 is responsible for synchronizing Air Mobility Command’s installation and mission support to ensure they are mission ready and capable of enabling airlift and refueling operations anywhere in the world at a moment's notice.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2023
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 16:12
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 928605
    VIRIN: 240624-F-F3406-1009
    Filename: DOD_110404096
    Length: 00:03:16
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFIMSC Detachment 9, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Detachment 9
    AMC
    AFIMSC
    AFIMSCDETS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT