    Department of the Air Force New Employee Orientation V.2

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2024

    Video by Billy Blankenship  

    Air University Public Affairs

    Second educational video designed for Department of the Air Force new employee orientation briefings. (U.S. Air Force video by Billy Blankenship)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 15:17
    Video ID: 928601
    Length: 00:05:36
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

