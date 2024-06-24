Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oath of enlistment of six new recruits at the Collage World Series

    OFFUTT AFB, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2024

    Video by David Farley 

    55th Wing

    Col. Mark Howard, 55th Wing Commander administers the oath of enlistment to six new Air Force recruits at the College World Series of Omaha, Inc. before game 10 in Omaha, NE.

    Date Taken: 06.19.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 17:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 928596
    VIRIN: 240519-F-FB238-1001
    Filename: DOD_110403896
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: OFFUTT AFB, NEBRASKA, US

    This work, Oath of enlistment of six new recruits at the Collage World Series, by David Farley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Oath of enlistment
    Offutt AFB
    Collage World Series

