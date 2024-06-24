Col. Mark Howard, 55th Wing Commander administers the oath of enlistment to six new Air Force recruits at the College World Series of Omaha, Inc. before game 10 in Omaha, NE.
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2024 17:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|928596
|VIRIN:
|240519-F-FB238-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110403896
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|OFFUTT AFB, NEBRASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Oath of enlistment of six new recruits at the Collage World Series, by David Farley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
