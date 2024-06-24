USAF Special Tactics Recruiting

"Special Tactics...The Air Force's only Special Operations Ground Force". This purpose of this production is to be shown as an intro to special tactics recruitment briefings and events.
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2024 13:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|928583
|VIRIN:
|240614-F-F3230-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_110403690
|Length:
|00:03:37
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
