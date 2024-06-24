Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF Special Tactics Recruiting

    UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Seth Haddix, Airman 1st Class Sean Lamb, Tech. Sgt. Duncan McElroy, Samuel Morse and Adam White

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    "Special Tactics...The Air Force's only Special Operations Ground Force". This purpose of this production is to be shown as an intro to special tactics recruitment briefings and events.

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 13:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 928583
    VIRIN: 240614-F-F3230-5001
    Filename: DOD_110403690
    Length: 00:03:37
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF Special Tactics Recruiting, by SrA Seth Haddix, A1C Sean Lamb, TSgt Duncan McElroy, Samuel Morse and Adam White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    STTS 24SOW AFSOC special tactics operators

