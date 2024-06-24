The 204th Army Band of the U.S. Army Reserve, headquartered in Fort Snelling, Minn., plays a song June 14, 2024, during the 2024 Fort McCoy Army Birthday Celebration of the Army's 249th Birthday at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. The band plays regularly at Fort McCoy events. They recently support the 2024 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House, and they also supported the Army Birthday Celebration at Fort McCoy in 2022 and 2023. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2024 14:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|928571
|VIRIN:
|240614-A-OK556-7544
|Filename:
|DOD_110403408
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army Reserve's 204th Army Band performs during Fort McCoy's observance of Army's 249th Birthday, Part 3, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT