    U.S. Army Reserve's 204th Army Band performs during Fort McCoy's observance of Army's 249th Birthday, Part 1

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                                          

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The 204th Army Band of the U.S. Army Reserve, headquartered in Fort Snelling, Minn., plays a song June 14, 2024, during the 2024 Fort McCoy Army Birthday Celebration of the Army's 249th Birthday at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. The band plays regularly at Fort McCoy events. They recently support the 2024 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House, and they also supported the Army Birthday Celebration at Fort McCoy in 2022 and 2023. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 14:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 928566
    VIRIN: 240614-A-OK556-6822
    Filename: DOD_110403319
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Reserve's 204th Army Band performs during Fort McCoy's observance of Army's 249th Birthday, Part 1, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    249th Army Birthday Celebration
    Army community observances
    Army people and workforce

