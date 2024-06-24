U.S. Army Reserve's 204th Army Band performs during Fort McCoy's observance of Army's 249th Birthday, Part 1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/928566" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 204th Army Band of the U.S. Army Reserve, headquartered in Fort Snelling, Minn., plays a song June 14, 2024, during the 2024 Fort McCoy Army Birthday Celebration of the Army's 249th Birthday at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. The band plays regularly at Fort McCoy events. They recently support the 2024 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House, and they also supported the Army Birthday Celebration at Fort McCoy in 2022 and 2023. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)