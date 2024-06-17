Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Walter Reed Testimonials

    BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2024

    Video by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Walter Reed patient shares his story of care at our facility, Jun. 24, 2024. (DOD video by Ricardo J. Reyes)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 11:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 928560
    VIRIN: 240624-N-EC642-1001
    Filename: DOD_110403184
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Patient

    People

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    TAGS

    Walter Reed
    Testimonials

