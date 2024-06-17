Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spartan Brigade uncasing ceremony

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2024

    Video by Sgt. Bernabe Lopez III 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team (2nd ABCT), 3rd Infantry Division, uncase their colors during a ceremony at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 21, 2024. The uncasing ceremony is an Army tradition that represents the end of the mission and the resumption of responsibilities at home. It marked the end of 2nd ABCT’s 9-month rotation in Europe where they trained and increased interoperability with NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Bernabe Lopez III)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 11:00
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

