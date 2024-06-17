Spartan Brigade uncasing ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team (2nd ABCT), 3rd Infantry Division, uncase their colors during a ceremony at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 21, 2024. The uncasing ceremony is an Army tradition that represents the end of the mission and the resumption of responsibilities at home. It marked the end of 2nd ABCT’s 9-month rotation in Europe where they trained and increased interoperability with NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Bernabe Lopez III)