Spartan Brigade uncasing ceremony

Soldiers assigned to 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team (2nd ABCT), 3rd Infantry Division, uncase their colors during a ceremony at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 21, 2024. The uncasing ceremony is an Army tradition that represents the end of the mission and the resumption of responsibilities at home. It marked the end of 2nd ABCT’s 9-month rotation in Europe where they trained and increased interoperability with NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Bernabe Lopez III)
|06.24.2024
|06.24.2024 11:00
|Package
|928559
|240624-A-XS985-1001
|DOD_110403183
|00:00:52
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|3
|3
