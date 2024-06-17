Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet Our MPs!

    GERMANY

    03.22.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    Staff. Sgt. Chance Ross, a military police officer assigned to 92nd Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Company, 18th Military Police Brigade, patrols the streets of the Kaiserslautern area and shares his experience as a MP and why he became one on 22 March 2024, Kaiserslautern Germany.

    Date Taken: 03.22.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 10:33
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 928557
    VIRIN: 240322-A-PT551-1711
    Filename: DOD_110403167
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Meet Our MPs!, by SSG Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany

    Military Police

    TAGS

    MP
    Military Police
    stronger together
    Militarypolice
    StrongerTogether
    EverVigilant

