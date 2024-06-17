Staff. Sgt. Chance Ross, a military police officer assigned to 92nd Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Company, 18th Military Police Brigade, patrols the streets of the Kaiserslautern area and shares his experience as a MP and why he became one on 22 March 2024, Kaiserslautern Germany.
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2024 10:33
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|928557
|VIRIN:
|240322-A-PT551-1711
|Filename:
|DOD_110403167
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Meet Our MPs!, by SSG Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Germany
Military Police
