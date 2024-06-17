Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ready Airman TSgt Sharis Hampl

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.14.2024

    Video by Joshua DuFrane    

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    TSgt. Sharis Hampl, 316th Dental Group, discusses her time deployed overseas and the importance of her training while deployed.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 10:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 928554
    VIRIN: 240514-O-YU716-2165
    Filename: DOD_110403120
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ready Airman TSgt Sharis Hampl, by Joshua DuFrane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Training

    Force Protection Training

    TAGS

    Air Force
    Deployment
    Ready Airman
    AFFORGEN
    TSgt Sharis Hampl

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT