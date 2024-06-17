Senior Airman Sarah Simonton, 316th Medical Group, tells her story about deployment and the importance of learning new skills outside of her job while deployed.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2024 10:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|928553
|VIRIN:
|240514-O-YU716-9560
|Filename:
|DOD_110403119
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ready Airmen Senior Airman Simonton, by Joshua DuFrane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
People
Training
