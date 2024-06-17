U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 133rd Airlift Wing participate in RED FLAG-Alaska 24-2 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 14, 2024. RED FLAG-Alaska offers unique opportunities to integrate various U.S. and allied forces into joint, coalition, and multilateral training from simulated forward operating bases.
(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Amy Lovgren)
This work, 133rd Airlift Wing Participates in RED FLAG-Alaska 24.2, by MSgt Amy Lovgren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
133rd Airlift Wing Participates in RED FLAG-Alaska 24.2
