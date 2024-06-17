Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    133rd Airlift Wing Participates in RED FLAG-Alaska 24.2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Amy Lovgren 

    133rd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 133rd Airlift Wing participate in RED FLAG-Alaska 24-2 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 14, 2024. RED FLAG-Alaska offers unique opportunities to integrate various U.S. and allied forces into joint, coalition, and multilateral training from simulated forward operating bases.
    (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Amy Lovgren)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 10:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 928551
    VIRIN: 240614-Z-LY731-3000
    Filename: DOD_110403116
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 133rd Airlift Wing Participates in RED FLAG-Alaska 24.2, by MSgt Amy Lovgren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    133rd Airlift Wing Participates in RED FLAG-Alaska 24.2

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Minnesota Air National Guard
    133rd Airlift Wing
    Red Flag-Alaska
    INDOPACOM
    RF-A 24-2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT