WWII Veteran, Ceo Bauer, rides a WWII Jeep on Utah Beach, Normandy, France

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/928538" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army WWII Veteran, Ceo Bauer, and childhood survivor of D-Day, Danielle “Dany” Patrix Boucherie, ride in a WWII Jeep on Utah Beach as part of D Day 80, June 7, 2024, Normandy, France.



Ceo Bauer was assigned to the 377th Regiment of the 95th Infantry Division, soon immortalized as the Iron Men of Metz. On November 8, 1944, during the ultimately successful assault against that city in northern France, he was hit by shrapnel across much of his body – arms, legs, torso and head. Bauer received the Purple Heart in recognition for his sacrifice.



U.S. military personnel and equipment commemorate the 80th anniversary of Operation Overlord, the Allied invasion of Normandy on June 6, 1944, widely known as D-Day. Highlighting the Department of Defense's continued commitment to honor the historic significance of D-Day and the sacrifices made, this event connects the strength of the alliance and dedicated resolve required during WWII to NATO, which strengthens the unity today. Participating service members from approximately 25 units are taking part in approximately 120 commemorative events from May 30 to June 10, from approximately 40 French communities throughout the Normandy region -- including a U.S.-hosted ceremony at Normandy American Cemetery on June 6, and a commemorative airborne operation on June 9.



The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.



(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Mariah Y. Gonzalez)