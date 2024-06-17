Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MCIPAC Commanding General Change of Command | 2024 | AFN

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.14.2024

    Video by Cpl. Vincent Pham 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. service members, Status of Forces Agreement personnel, and Okinawa officials attend a change of command ceremony on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, June 14, 2024. Maj. Gen. Stephen E. Liszewski, the outgoing commanding general of MCIPAC, served for two years as the commanding general and was relieved by Maj. Gen. Brian N. Wolford, who previously served as the director for plans policy strategy, United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, United States Forces Korea. Liszewski and Wolford are natives of Maryland. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Vincent Pham)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 02:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 928523
    VIRIN: 240614-M-VU652-3001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_110402644
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCIPAC Commanding General Change of Command | 2024 | AFN, by Cpl Vincent Pham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    commanding general
    Japan
    change of command
    MCIPAC
    Indo-Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT