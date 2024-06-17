Missouri National Guard Airmen, from the 139th Civil Engineer Squadron’s fire emergency services, train alongside active duty firefighters during a live fire exercise at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 17, 2024. This type of training allows firefighters to handle real-life fire scenarios in a controlled environment, ensuring they are prepared for actual emergencies. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Crane)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2024 21:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|928508
|VIRIN:
|240617-Z-UP142-2637
|Filename:
|DOD_110402394
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Missouri Airmen conduct live fire training at Yokota, by Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
