    Missouri Airmen conduct live fire training at Yokota

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    06.17.2024

    Video by Michael Crane 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Missouri National Guard Airmen, from the 139th Civil Engineer Squadron’s fire emergency services, train alongside active duty firefighters during a live fire exercise at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 17, 2024. This type of training allows firefighters to handle real-life fire scenarios in a controlled environment, ensuring they are prepared for actual emergencies. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Crane)

    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP

