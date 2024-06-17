Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bliss FMWR Art and Hobby Shop hosts local bakers for sourdough bread class - SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENT - 9:16 FORMAT

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2024

    Video by David Poe  

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    The Fort Bliss FMWR Art and Hobby Shop hosted local bakers Blue Moon Studios for a sourdough bread making class at Fort Bliss, Texas, June 22, 2024.

    Date Taken: 06.22.2024
    Date Posted: 06.23.2024 13:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 928488
    VIRIN: 240622-A-KV967-2002
    PIN: 240623
    Filename: DOD_110402046
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bliss FMWR Art and Hobby Shop hosts local bakers for sourdough bread class - SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENT - 9:16 FORMAT, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    soldier
    fort bliss
    family
    texas
    army
    usarmy

