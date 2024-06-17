Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 2 people from downed aircraft off Turks and Caicos Islands

    UNITED STATES

    06.22.2024

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Operation Bahamas Turks and Caicos MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew rescued two people, Saturday, after their small aircraft landed 10 miles northwest of Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands. Both individuals were transported to emergency medical services at Turks and Caicos International Airport in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2024
    Date Posted: 06.23.2024 11:08
    SAR Turks and Caicos Islands OPBAT MH-60

