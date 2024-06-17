D-Day 80th Anniversary Clip - 507th PIR Memorial - Maj. Gen. James “Pat” Work

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maj. Gen. James “Pat” Work provides remarks at the 507th Parachute Infantry Regiment Memorial in Amfreville, France on Jun. 7, 2024 during the 80th Anniversary of the D-Day Commemoration. The ceremony honored the Paratroopers of the 507th PIR including Pvt. Joe Gandara, who was posthumously awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for his actions against enemy forces on Jun. 9, 1944.