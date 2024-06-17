Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D-Day 80th Anniversary Clip - 507th PIR Memorial - Maj. Gen. James “Pat” Work

    UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Video by Pfc. Nicole Miller, Pfc. prim williams and Staff Sgt. Lawrence Wong

    82nd Airborne Division

    Maj. Gen. James “Pat” Work provides remarks at the 507th Parachute Infantry Regiment Memorial in Amfreville, France on Jun. 7, 2024 during the 80th Anniversary of the D-Day Commemoration. The ceremony honored the Paratroopers of the 507th PIR including Pvt. Joe Gandara, who was posthumously awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for his actions against enemy forces on Jun. 9, 1944.

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.23.2024 08:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 928476
    VIRIN: 240607-A-PE102-3765
    Filename: DOD_110401940
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: US

    This work, D-Day 80th Anniversary Clip - 507th PIR Memorial - Maj. Gen. James “Pat” Work, by PFC Nicole Miller, PFC prim williams and SSG Lawrence Wong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Work
    D-Day
    507th PIR

