Valiant Shield 24: Meet the Logistician behind the ADACG (REEL)

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Caleb Masters, a logistics specialist with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, explains the importance of the air departure arrival group for exercise Valiant Shield 24 at Koror, Palau, June 21, 2024. Valiant Shield enables real-world proficiency in sustaining joint forces through detecting, locating, tracking and engaging units at sea, in the air, on land and in cyberspace in response to a range of mission areas. I Marine Expeditionary Force consistently engages in exercises with allies and partners across the Indo-Pacific region to bolster regional security, maintain access and advance a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nello Miele)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2024 23:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|928468
|VIRIN:
|240621-M-ZL739-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110401583
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|AIRAI, PW
|Hometown:
|HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
