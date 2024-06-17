Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ITX 4-24: Marines execute range 410 alpha

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Madisyn Paschal 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    U.S. Marines with Echo Company, 2nd Battalion, 24th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, Marine Forces Reserve, execute range 410 alpha during Integrated Training Exercise 4-24, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, June 13, 2024. ITX is the culmination of Marine Forces Reserve’s training cycle as they participate in a live-fire, combined arms exercise as a part of a Marine Air-Ground Task Force operating over vast distances. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Madisyn Paschal)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.23.2024 18:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 928463
    VIRIN: 240613-M-QJ964-3001
    Filename: DOD_110401533
    Length: 00:05:18
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, ITX 4-24: Marines execute range 410 alpha, by LCpl Madisyn Paschal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MFR
    ITX
    MFRITX
    MFRITX424
    ITX424

