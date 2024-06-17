U.S. Marines with Echo Company, 2nd Battalion, 24th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, Marine Forces Reserve, execute range 410 alpha during Integrated Training Exercise 4-24, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, June 13, 2024. ITX is the culmination of Marine Forces Reserve’s training cycle as they participate in a live-fire, combined arms exercise as a part of a Marine Air-Ground Task Force operating over vast distances. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Madisyn Paschal)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2024 18:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|928463
|VIRIN:
|240613-M-QJ964-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_110401533
|Length:
|00:05:18
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, ITX 4-24: Marines execute range 410 alpha, by LCpl Madisyn Paschal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT