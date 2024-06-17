Valiant Shield 24 C-17 Airlift Operations

U.S. Air Force aircrew members assigned to the 6th Airlift Squadron and maintainers assigned to the 305th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron load a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III with cargo on Yokota Air Base, Japan in support of Valiant Shield 2024 June 15, 2024. The C-17 is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to main operating bases or directly to forward bases in the deployment area. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Keegan Putman)
