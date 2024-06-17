Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army helps Lithuanian cadets honor Forest Brothers with land navigation event

    RUKLA, LITHUANIA

    06.21.2024

    Video by Spc. Brett Thompson 

    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 415th Civil Affairs Battalion, supporting 1st Cavalry Division, help coordinate a land navigation hike in honor of the Forest Brothers for a group of Lithuanian cadets in the Padauguva Forest near Rukla, Lithuania, June 21, 2024. The Forest Brothers were a group of partisans who fought Soviet insurgents from 1944 to 1953 during the occupation of the Baltic States. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, strengthening interoperability with NATO allies and regional security partners, which provides competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Brett Thompson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.22.2024 11:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 928436
    VIRIN: 240621-A-BT309-8654
    Filename: DOD_110401070
    Length: 00:04:10
    Location: RUKLA, LT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army helps Lithuanian cadets honor Forest Brothers with land navigation event, by SPC Brett Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    First Team
    XVIII ABN Corps
    VCorps
    Live the Legend
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

