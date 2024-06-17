Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Special Operations personnel conduct live fire training

    PILSUNG RANGE, SOUTH KOREA

    06.18.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. William Rosado 

    Special Operations Command Korea

    U. S. Air Force Special operations personnel conduct a live fire training event June 18, 2024, at Pilsung Range, Republic of Korea. U.S. Department of Defense personnel in the SOF community regularly participate in JCETs as a means for continuing a high level of proficiency in skills known as the SOF Core Activities (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. William Rio Rosado)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.22.2024 04:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 928423
    VIRIN: 240618-F-HP405-7001
    Filename: DOD_110400916
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: PILSUNG RANGE, KR

    This work, U.S. Special Operations personnel conduct live fire training, by SSgt William Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alliance
    WeGoTogether
    ROKUSAlliance
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    KaptchiKapshida

