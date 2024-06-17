U. S. Air Force Special operations personnel conduct a live fire training event June 18, 2024, at Pilsung Range, Republic of Korea. U.S. Department of Defense personnel in the SOF community regularly participate in JCETs as a means for continuing a high level of proficiency in skills known as the SOF Core Activities (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. William Rio Rosado)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2024 04:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|928423
|VIRIN:
|240618-F-HP405-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_110400916
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|PILSUNG RANGE, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Special Operations personnel conduct live fire training, by SSgt William Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT