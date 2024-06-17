U.S. Special Operations personnel conduct live fire training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U. S. Air Force Special operations personnel conduct a live fire training event June 18, 2024, at Pilsung Range, Republic of Korea. U.S. Department of Defense personnel in the SOF community regularly participate in JCETs as a means for continuing a high level of proficiency in skills known as the SOF Core Activities (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. William Rio Rosado)