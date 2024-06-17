WASHINGTON, DC (June 21, 2024) - DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas shares opening remarks with FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell at the 2024 Hurricane Briefing held at the FEMA Headquarters today.
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2024 19:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|928409
|VIRIN:
|240621-D-IJ945-6188
|Filename:
|DOD_110400517
|Length:
|00:04:39
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DHS Secretary Mayorkas and FEMA Administrator Criswell a remarks at 2024 Hurricane Brief_ Broll, by LAMEEN WITTER, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT