Video highlighting a Juneteenth event at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, June 18, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2024 17:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|928397
|VIRIN:
|240618-F-LY429-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110400201
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tyndall celebrates Juneteenth, by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
