    Tyndall celebrates Juneteenth

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem 

    325th Fighter Wing

    Video highlighting a Juneteenth event at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, June 18, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 17:03
    Category: Video Productions
    VIRIN: 240618-F-LY429-1001
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tyndall celebrates Juneteenth, by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Event
    Holiday
    ACC
    Tyndall
    Juneteenth

