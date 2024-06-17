Chisholm Trail Inn Dining Facility hosts Battle of the Squadrons at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, June 5, 2024. Three squadrons competed to make a dish that incorporated corn, cod and sour cream. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Paula Arce)
|06.05.2024
|06.21.2024 17:11
|B-Roll
|928395
|240621-F-SC213-1001
|DOD_110400129
|00:01:00
|US
|0
|0
