    Battle of the Squadrons

    UNITED STATES

    06.05.2024

    Video by Airman Paula Arce 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing

    Chisholm Trail Inn Dining Facility hosts Battle of the Squadrons at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, June 5, 2024. Three squadrons competed to make a dish that incorporated corn, cod and sour cream. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Paula Arce)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 17:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 928395
    VIRIN: 240621-F-SC213-1001
    Filename: DOD_110400129
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battle of the Squadrons, by Amn Paula Arce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    cooking
    SHEF

