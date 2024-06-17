Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    58th Special Operations Wing Change of Command Ceremony

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2024

    Video by Todd Berenger 

    377th Air Base Wing

    This video showcases the 58th Special Operations Wing Change of Command ceremony held at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., June 21, 2024. Maj. Gen. Clark Quinn, Nineteenth Air Force Commander, was the presiding officer over the ceremony where Col. Jonathan Graham, 58 SOW outgoing commander, relinquished command to Col. Jason Allen, 58 SOW incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force video by Allen Winston and Todd Berenger)

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 16:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 928394
    VIRIN: 240621-F-WV904-1001
    Filename: DOD_110400110
    Length: 00:04:33
    Location: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US

    CoC
    BROLL
    58 SOW
    19 AF

