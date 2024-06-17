This video showcases the 58th Special Operations Wing Change of Command ceremony held at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., June 21, 2024. Maj. Gen. Clark Quinn, Nineteenth Air Force Commander, was the presiding officer over the ceremony where Col. Jonathan Graham, 58 SOW outgoing commander, relinquished command to Col. Jason Allen, 58 SOW incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force video by Allen Winston and Todd Berenger)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2024 16:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|928394
|VIRIN:
|240621-F-WV904-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110400110
|Length:
|00:04:33
|Location:
|KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 58th Special Operations Wing Change of Command Ceremony, by Todd Berenger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
