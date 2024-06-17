Soldiers and civilians across the 10th Mountain Division attend the 10th Mountain Division Artillery Change of Command ceremony between Col. Thomas Goettke and Col. Michael Tumlin, the respective outgoing and incoming commanders of DIVARTY, on Fort Drum, New York, June 21, 2024 . The ceremony was held to provide an opportunity for leaders and Soldiers to welcome the incoming commander for the division and say farewell to the outgoing commander. (U.S. Army video Spc. Mason Nichols)
|06.21.2024
|06.21.2024 14:59
|B-Roll
|928384
|240621-A-AO831-1920
|DOD_110399833
|00:02:36
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|1
|1
