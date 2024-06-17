video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/928384" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers and civilians across the 10th Mountain Division attend the 10th Mountain Division Artillery Change of Command ceremony between Col. Thomas Goettke and Col. Michael Tumlin, the respective outgoing and incoming commanders of DIVARTY, on Fort Drum, New York, June 21, 2024 . The ceremony was held to provide an opportunity for leaders and Soldiers to welcome the incoming commander for the division and say farewell to the outgoing commander. (U.S. Army video Spc. Mason Nichols)