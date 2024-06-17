Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    10th Mountain Division Artillery Change of Command

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2024

    Video by Spc. Mason Nichols 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers and civilians across the 10th Mountain Division attend the 10th Mountain Division Artillery Change of Command ceremony between Col. Thomas Goettke and Col. Michael Tumlin, the respective outgoing and incoming commanders of DIVARTY, on Fort Drum, New York, June 21, 2024 . The ceremony was held to provide an opportunity for leaders and Soldiers to welcome the incoming commander for the division and say farewell to the outgoing commander. (U.S. Army video Spc. Mason Nichols)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 14:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 928384
    VIRIN: 240621-A-AO831-1920
    Filename: DOD_110399833
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Mountain Division Artillery Change of Command, by SPC Mason Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    FORSCOM
    Fort Drum
    DIVARTY
    U.S. Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT