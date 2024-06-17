The Department of the Navy (DON) Office of Small Business Programs (OSBP) presents the 2023 Year in Review video showcasing updates, achievements, and more.
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2024 15:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|928383
|VIRIN:
|240531-N-WJ261-1001
|PIN:
|0001
|Filename:
|DOD_110399799
|Length:
|00:04:57
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, DON OSBP FY2023 Year in Review, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT