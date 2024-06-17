Video of 116th ACW Airman sharing her #WhyIServe story

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Deandra Washington, aerospace medical technician, 116th Medical Group, Detachment 1, tells her story of why she serves in the Air National Guard during an exercise held at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Feb. 6, 2024. "Why I Serve" videos offer the opportunity to witness services members' personal stories and reasons as to why they joined the military. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Marissa Welker)