    Video of 116th ACW Airman sharing her #WhyIServe story

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Marissa Welker 

    116th Air Control Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Deandra Washington, aerospace medical technician, 116th Medical Group, Detachment 1, tells her story of why she serves in the Air National Guard during an exercise held at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Feb. 6, 2024. "Why I Serve" videos offer the opportunity to witness services members' personal stories and reasons as to why they joined the military. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Marissa Welker)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 14:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 928382
    VIRIN: 240206-Z-JS588-1001
    Filename: DOD_110399736
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    Motivation
    Air Guard
    Why I Serve
    GA ANG
    116 ACW

