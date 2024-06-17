U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Deandra Washington, aerospace medical technician, 116th Medical Group, Detachment 1, tells her story of why she serves in the Air National Guard during an exercise held at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Feb. 6, 2024. "Why I Serve" videos offer the opportunity to witness services members' personal stories and reasons as to why they joined the military. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Marissa Welker)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2024 14:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|928382
|VIRIN:
|240206-Z-JS588-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110399736
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Video of 116th ACW Airman sharing her #WhyIServe story, by TSgt Marissa Welker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
