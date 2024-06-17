Shaped but still glowing hot metal parts continue along on the conveyor through the underground “subway” to a “Hot Inspect Operator” who halts the line roughly every five minutes. The operator runs through a series while the part is at 1800 degrees checking for wall thickness and length. This is a critical quality check to ensure the press system is forging the steel correctly before the billets go further through the process (Courtesy: Eben Boothby, U.S. Army Materiel Command).
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2024 14:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|928377
|VIRIN:
|240620-A-NF979-1005
|PIN:
|007
|Filename:
|DOD_110399622
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|SCRANTON, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Subway Hot Inspection at Scranton Army Ammunition Plant, by Dori Whipple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
