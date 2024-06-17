Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Subway Hot Inspection at Scranton Army Ammunition Plant

    SCRANTON, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2024

    Video by Dori Whipple 

    Scranton Army Ammunition Plant

    Shaped but still glowing hot metal parts continue along on the conveyor through the underground “subway” to a “Hot Inspect Operator” who halts the line roughly every five minutes. The operator runs through a series while the part is at 1800 degrees checking for wall thickness and length. This is a critical quality check to ensure the press system is forging the steel correctly before the billets go further through the process (Courtesy: Eben Boothby, U.S. Army Materiel Command).

    Date Taken: 06.20.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 14:03
    Location: SCRANTON, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Scranton Army Ammunition Plant

