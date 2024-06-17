Attention U.S. service members! Enhance one of your greatest weapons - your vision.
A dependency on contact lenses or glasses can prove deadly for warfighters. The Joint Warfighter Refractive Surgery Center at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland encourages service members to find out if refractive surgery is right for them.
Refractive surgery is the military's tool to enhance vision, and therefore the human weapon. Contact the JWRSC today.
Joint Warfighter Refractive Surgery Center
Located at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland
(210) 292-2237 or (210) 292-4233
Email: usaf.jbsa.59-mdw.mbx.warfighter-refractive-surgery-center@health.mil
Music:
Cinematic Epic Motivational | Epic Shield
Alex-Productions
Source: FMA.org
License type: CC BY-NC
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2024 13:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|928358
|VIRIN:
|240401-F-QW125-2558
|Filename:
|DOD_110399441
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Warfighter Refractive Surgery Center (April 2024 Update), by TSgt Tory Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
