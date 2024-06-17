Joint Warfighter Refractive Surgery Center (April 2024 Update)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/928358" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Attention U.S. service members! Enhance one of your greatest weapons - your vision.



A dependency on contact lenses or glasses can prove deadly for warfighters. The Joint Warfighter Refractive Surgery Center at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland encourages service members to find out if refractive surgery is right for them.



Refractive surgery is the military's tool to enhance vision, and therefore the human weapon. Contact the JWRSC today.



Joint Warfighter Refractive Surgery Center

Located at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland

(210) 292-2237 or (210) 292-4233

Email: usaf.jbsa.59-mdw.mbx.warfighter-refractive-surgery-center@health.mil



Music:

Cinematic Epic Motivational | Epic Shield

Alex-Productions

Source: FMA.org

License type: CC BY-NC