The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers celebrated it's 249 year birthday by holding an Engineer Muster at it's headquarters in Washington D.C. (video by James Blackman)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2024 11:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|928314
|VIRIN:
|240617-A-OI229-1954
|Filename:
|DOD_110398988
|Length:
|00:16:15
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
