    Sky Soldiers Celebrate Army Heritage Month

    VICENZA, ITALY

    06.21.2024

    Video by Sgt. Mariah Gonzalez 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade discuss their heritage and cultural background, reasons for joining the Army, and unique experiences that have shaped their service as part of Army Heritage Month, Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, June 21, 2024.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.

    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Mariah Y. Gonzalez)

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 09:27
    Location: VICENZA, IT

