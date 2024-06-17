U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade discuss their heritage and cultural background, reasons for joining the Army, and unique experiences that have shaped their service as part of Army Heritage Month, Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, June 21, 2024.
The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.
(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Mariah Y. Gonzalez)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2024 09:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|928296
|VIRIN:
|240621-A-GT094-4853
|Filename:
|DOD_110398727
|Length:
|00:03:52
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sky Soldiers Celebrate Army Heritage Month, by SGT Mariah Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Department of Defense
United States Army
LEAVE A COMMENT