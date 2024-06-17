Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Water release at Pine Flat Dam following historic rainfall

    SANGER, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2024

    Video by Kenneth Wright 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    Water flows from the mid-level gates of Pine Flat Dam on June 6, 2023, following historic rainfall and inflow into Pine Flat Lake, California. (U.S. Army photo by Ken Wright)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 08:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 928291
    VIRIN: 230606-A-PZ859-1002
    Filename: DOD_110398636
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: SANGER, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Water release at Pine Flat Dam following historic rainfall, by Kenneth Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    water management
    dam
    flood risk management
    water release
    pine flat dam

