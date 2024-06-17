Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Raider Report Special Edition- Maj. Gen. Edmondson Visit to Goodfellow Air Force Base

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2024

    Video by Russ Howard, Airman 1st Class Madison Collier and Cpl. Jessica Roeder

    17th Training Wing

    Maj. Gen. Michele Edmondson, Commander, Second Air Force, visits Goodfellow Air Force Base in May of 2024.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 07:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 928287
    VIRIN: 240508-F-EP494-3567
    Filename: DOD_110398591
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raider Report Special Edition- Maj. Gen. Edmondson Visit to Goodfellow Air Force Base, by Russ Howard, A1C Madison Collier and Cpl Jessica Roeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Goodfellow Air Force Base
    Second Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT